Val Kilmer credits Cher with helping him through cancer battle

Val Kilmer has credited his former girlfriend Cher with helping him smile through the worst of his cancer crisis after putting him up in her Los Angeles guest house.

The stars have remained good friends since dating in the early 1980s, and the Heat star reveals Cher was a crucial part of his support system as he battled throat cancer in 2015.

He has opened up about their close bond in his new autobiography, I'm Your Huckleberry: A Memoir, recalling how the Believe hitmaker inadvertently helped to lighten the mood during one particularly scary health emergency at her home, when he had to be transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

"One night I suddenly awoke vomiting blood that covered the bed like a scene out of The Godfather," he writes. "I prayed immediately, then called 911. Then alerted my hostess. Cher stepped in and stepped up."

Kilmer continues, "Even in my grave condition, I saw her scanning the paramedic, who was Gregory Peck drop-dead handsome. Only in Hollywood, right?

"Despite the fact that I was covered in blood, I caught her eye and bounced my brows like Groucho Marx. Hubba hubba. Cher was bashful to be busted but then couldn't help laughing out loud at the audacity.

"Here we were, joking about beauty and desire, while I looked like a stunt man from (Quentin) Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs and, yes, while my life seemed to be in mortal danger," he remembers. "We laughed out loud before they finished with my vitals and shut me up with an oxygen mask."

Kilmer underwent a tracheotomy, chemotherapy, and radiation, and was eventually declared cancer free, and the actor believes his Christian Science faith played a big role in his recovery.

Reflecting on his current wellbeing, the 60-year-old, who only went public with his secret health crisis in 2017, two years after rumours of his illness first surfaced, shares, "I have been healed of cancer for over four years now, and there has never been any reoccurrence. I am so grateful."

The disease wreaked havoc on Kilmer's vocal cords, which he continues to strengthen with daily exercises, but throughout his health battle, he remained optimistic about his recovery and acting comeback: "The fact that my impeded speech could spell the end of my career only served to motivate me," he adds.

Kilmer has made a number of screen appearances since going into remission, but he will return to one of his biggest hits, Top Gun, in the long-awaited sequel, Maverick, reprising his role as Tom Cruise's onscreen rival, Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky.

The action film is currently scheduled to fly into theatres in June, although it's not yet known if the premiere will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I'm Your Huckleberry: A Memoir is set to hit book retailers on 21 April.