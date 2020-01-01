NEWS Leighton Meester pregnant - report Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Leighton Meester is reportedly expecting her second child with husband Adam Brody.



The former Gossip Girl star was spotted with what appeared to be a growing baby bump on Tuesday, as she enjoyed a walk in Los Angeles with fellow actor Brody, who was pushing their four-year-old daughter Arlo in a stroller.



In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Meester was captured wearing a grey T-shirt under a loose-fitting pair of black overalls, which showed the outline of her stomach.



Representatives for the couple, which is known for keeping its personal life private, have yet to comment on the news.



Meester and Brody wed in 2014.