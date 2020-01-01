Quentin Tarantino considering writing a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel

Quentin Tarantino might adapt his hit 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood into a novel.

The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, was a critical and commercial success when it debuted in cinemas last year, and could be set to hit bookshelves soon as the filmmaker considers expanding the franchise.

During an appearance on the Pure Cinema podcast, the 57-year-old director was asked if he ever thought about writing book versions of his movies.

"I hadn't thought about that until recently," Quentin said. "But now I'm thinking a lot about it. I might be writing a novelisation to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

The film grossed $142 million (£114 million) at the domestic box office and $374 million (£301 million) globally, making it Quentin's second most successful movie behind Django Unchained.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was nominated for 10 prizes at the 2020 Academy Awards, with Brad Pitt taking home the Best Supporting Actor accolade and Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh winning Best Production Design.

The director previously expressed an interest in writing a novel about a World War II veteran jaded by Hollywood movies.

"I've got this character who had been in World War II and he saw a lot of bloodshed there. And now he's back home, and it's like the '50s, and he doesn't respond to movies anymore. He finds them juvenile after everything that he's been through," he told DGA Quarterly last year.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the filmmaker has also been writing reviews of classic movies and sharing them on the website of his cinema, the New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles.