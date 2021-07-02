Minions: The Rise of Gru release postponed until 2021

The release of Minions: The Rise of Gru has been postponed until July 2021.

On Wednesday, bosses at Universal Pictures announced the decision to bump the animated sequel from this July to next, amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The movie, featuring the vocal talents of Steve Carell, Alan Arkin, Julie Andrews and Taraji P. Henson, serves as a prequel to the 2015 film Minions and a prequel to the main Despicable Me series. It shows how Gru grew up to become a famous supervillain.

Last week, Chris Meledandri, founder and chief executive of film and animation studio Illumination, confirmed that Minions: The Rise of Gru would be delayed after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the closure of their studios in France, leaving them unable to complete post-production work on the movie.

"This means we will be unable to finish Minions: The Rise Of Gru in time for our planned global releases," he said in a statement.

Postponing the sequel also affects the release of Sing 2, which was due to hit cinemas on 2 July 2021. Now, the Illumination animated movie, featuring the voices of Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Matthew McConaughey, is scheduled for 22 December 2021.

And the delay has forced Universal Pictures' big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked to be halted indefinitely.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, cinema chains have closed as cities across the world go into lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of the virus, which has infected almost one million people.

No Time to Die, Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984, Fast & Furious 9, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife have also been postponed.