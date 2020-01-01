Lea Seydoux: 'My No Time to Die character is not a stereotype'

Lea Seydoux has insisted her character in the James Bond franchise is a "real woman" rather than a stereotypical Bond Girl.#

The French actress first portrayed Dr. Madeleine Swann opposite Daniel Craig as 007 in 2015's Spectre and reprises the role in the upcoming No Time to Die, making her one of the few Bond girls to appear in successive films.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K., Seydoux insisted she had no hesitation about playing the character again because Swann is so complex.

"My character is not a stereotype. It's not cliched. She's a real woman, and an interesting woman. That's what we needed," she said.

Seydoux went on to state that the other female characters, played by Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Naomie Harris, are also "not here to please Bond's sexuality", which has been a focus of past instalments.

She also pointed out that while the focus of conversation is usually on women being sexualised in Bond films, the superspy himself is treated like a sexual object too.

"I think what we forget is that James Bond is also a sexual object. He's totally a sexual object. He's one of the few, maybe one of the only, male characters to be sexualised," the 34-year-old explained. "I think that women, they love to see Bond, no? To see his body. No? Don't you think? I love to see sexy men in bathing suits."

No Time to Die, also starring Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Whishaw, was originally set to be released in cinemas in April, but has been postponed until November due to the coronavirus pandemic.