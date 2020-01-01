Ryan Reynolds jokes he's 'mostly drinking' to cope with family quarantine

Ryan Reynolds has joked he's been "mostly drinking" to cope with life in coronavirus lockdown with his wife Blake Lively and their three daughters.

The actor shares five-year-old James, three-year-old Inez, and a third daughter born in 2019 with the former Gossip Girl star.

And dealing with self-isolating alongside his brood has been so challenging, during a video interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, Ryan quipped that it's even turned him to drink.

"We're doing a lot of homeschooling. We're lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we're learning a little bit about gardening. We're trying to make this an educational experience," the Deadpool star replied when asked how he's managing, before joking: "But I'm mostly drinking."

Ryan added to host Stephen that he's "not missing masculine company at all", despite being surrounded by girls. In fact, he's embracing the feminine activities his daughters enjoy and getting involved himself.

"Really, most men tend to just be the architects of someone's demise," the 43-year-old commented. "So, it's fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girls' stuff. Like, I try not to push sort of gender normative ideas on my kids as they're born, but each one as soon as they came out of the chute, they wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day. That's what I've been doing. This morning we made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them."