NEWS Leonardo DiCaprio pledges support to America's Food Fund amidst coronavirus pandemic







The 'Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood' star has joined forces with Apple's CEO Tim Cook and Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple's Steve Jobs, to pledge a whopping $12 million to help supply food to those who need it most.



He said in a statement: "In the face of this crisis, organisations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need. I thank them for their tireless work on the frontlines, they deserve all of our support."



Whilst Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, added: "On behalf of Feeding America, I would like to thank Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Tim Cook for their generosity and support, which will help our network of food banks provide food and other resources to communities impacted by this crisis. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 37 million people in this country did not have consistent access to nutritious meals - including 11 million children and 5.5 million seniors. These numbers are quickly rising, and it is critical that we rally together as a nation to support our neighbours during this time of great need."



Since their pledge, Oprah Winfrey has pledged an extra $10 million to support the fund.



Taking to Twitter, she shared: "@chefjoseandres and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot have teamed up with @LeoDiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and @Apple to launch America's Food Fund to help feed local communities ... I believe that America's Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity ... I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up. (sic)"