Leonardo DiCaprio and Oprah Winfrey donate to food relief fund amid coronavirus crisis

Leonardo DiCaprio has teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to raise $15 million (£12.1 million) to keep poor Americans fed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Millions of U.S. citizens are facing hardship due to the economic shock caused by the virus and lockdown measures brought in to stop its spread.

On Thursday, DiCaprio announced that he and Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs have launched America's Food Fund to raise money to provide meals for low-income families, unemployed people, and the elderly. Their first charitable partners are the World Central Kitchen and Feeding America organisations.

In a statement to The Associated Press, The Revenant star said: "In the face of this crisis, organisations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need. I thank them for their tireless work on the frontlines, they deserve all of our support."

According to the organisation's GoFundMe page, DiCaprio and Powell Jobs have donated $5 million (£4 million) combined, one-third of the fund's $15 million goal, with Oprah chipping in $1 million (£808,000), the Apple corporation contributing an additional $5 million and the Ford Foundation giving $1 million. At the time of the announcement, the fund had raised just under $12.3 million.

In addition to putting in $1 million, Oprah helped announce plans for the fund by talking to chef Jose Andres and Feeding America chief executive officer Claire Babineaux-Fontenot on her Apple + series Oprah Talks Covid-19.

On Twitter, she also revealed that she will be donating a total of $10 million (£8.1 million) to charitable organisations trying to help Americans hit hard by the pandemic.