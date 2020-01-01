NEWS Gwyneth Paltrow admits to 'tensions in the house' amid coronavirus lockdown Newsdesk Share with :







Gwyneth Paltrow and her family are "feeling really pent in" as they continue to self-isolate amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



In a video titled How Do You Find Intimacy In Uncertain Times?, Gwyneth, 47, and her husband Brad Falchuk reflected on how they are coping under lockdown with the Contagion star's two children Apple, 15, and Moses, 13.



"We're lucky that we have a really solid relationship but we're also in the house with the kids and it's pretty close quarters," she said. "I think we all feel, especially my teenagers right now, are feeling really pent in – especially Apple who is a really social creature.



"We're really following the strict guidelines so she's not able to see people she usually sees, so it gets fractious in moments."



Gwyneth, who shares her two kids with ex-husband, Coldplay star Chris Martin, continued: "So there's definitely tensions in the house, and we have the added dynamic of step-parent, and I think there is quite a lot of stress that comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and new level of proximity."



Brad also has two kids with his first wife, Suzanne, although it remains unclear whether they are also staying with him and Gwyneth during the lockdown.



Gwyneth went on to lament her and 49-year-old Brad's lack of privacy in their mansion, by saying: "As a couple it's sort of like, 'Where do you go as a couple when you're all in the house and you've got dogs, and work, and work from home'. It's like, 'What are you supposed to do?'"



The Avengers: Endgame star wed Glee producer Brad in September, 2018, but they spent the majority of their first year as husband and wife living in separate homes to give their respective children time to adjust to the new family dynamic.



The couple finally moved in together last summer.