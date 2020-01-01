NEWS Sarah Hyland discussed marriage with Wells Adams 'four days after' they started dating Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Modern Family’ actress got engaged to her fiancé last year after they began dating in September 2017, and Sarah has now confirmed the couple’s relationship moved at lightning speed, as they began talking about their future less than a week after making their romance official.



She gushed: "I asked him when he was going to ask me to be his girlfriend. I’m impatient. We were talking about what kinds of weddings we wanted four days after we made things official. I hate that typical cliché of ‘when you know, you know,' but it's so f***ing true. At least it was for me.”



And despite loving life with ‘The Bachelorette’ alum, Sarah isn’t a fan of how the pair met.



The 29-year-old actress admitted she wants to “gag” whenever she thinks about the early days of her relationship with Wells, as they began speaking when Wells slid into Sarah’s DMs after she tweeted her support for him while watching ‘Bachelor in Paradise’.



After messaging on Twitter, they began texting, sending each other voice memos, calling and FaceTiming, before having their first real date at an Emmys party in September 2017.



Speaking to the May issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, Sarah said: "It's the most millennial thing in the entire world. I kind of want to gag at it.”



Meanwhile, 35-year-old Wells recently revealed he and Sarah are already thinking about when they want to have children.



He said: "I'm the youngest of five. I want a family. She does as well but we're both super career oriented and driven right now so that's not front of mind. It will happen down the line. I'm lucky enough that she's a lot younger than I am so I don't think she's in any hurry.



"If she was my age, I think she would probably have a different thought about that."