Jeremy Renner building home recording studio

Actor Jeremy Renner is making the most of his time in coronavirus isolation by building a recording studio for his house.

With production across Hollywood's film and TV industries on an indefinite hold, the Avengers star has decided to focus on his side career in music, debuting an EP called The Medicine online last week (ends27Mar20).

Now Renner, who used to renovate properties to make some money early on in his acting career, has decided to use his construction skills to add a studio to his house during the unexpected down time.

Alongside a selfie taken outside his pad, he tweeted, "Im (sic) STAYING HOME and staying busy the best I can ... building a recording studio for the future ! I hope everyone is home and safe".

Renner has been dabbling in music for a few years, and recently showed off his talents as a singer/songwriter by contributing two tunes for the soundtrack of his animated 2019 movie Arctic Dogs.

Following the release of his EP, the star reflected on the way music can help to bring calm during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've always found music to be one of the few things that unite people in a pure way (sic)," he posted online.

"Common ground can be hard to find in today's world, but music has remained a constant for me. To feel deeply, to dance fervently, and live together is more present now than ever."

Checking in with fans on Tuesday, he wrote, "Playing music has always been a wonderful outlet for me since I was young, and now especially important during this global quarantine.

"I decided to share music now publicly which I've been debating for a long time. Have a favorite SONG???".