Rachel Bloom pays tribute to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songwriter Adam Schlesinger

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom has paid an emotional series of tributes to the show's executive music producer, Adam Schlesinger, after learning he lost his battle with COVID-19 on Wednesday (01Apr20).

The former Fountains of Wayne frontman died in New York City on the same day Bloom gave birth to her first child in Los Angeles, and taking to Instagram hours after the arrival of her baby daughter, Rachel revealed the news of her friend's death had left her stunned.

"I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable," she wrote.

Later, she added, "One example of how Adam might have affected your life: over the past few years, many people have told me that they have used 'Gettin' Bi' to come out. Well, that song was all Adam."

The song featured in Season One of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend in 2016 and was one of scores he wrote for the show,

including Anti-Depressants Are So Not a Big Deal, which won him and Bloom an Emmy in 2019.

Rachel later added two photos of herself and Adam.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, she added: "He was a genius."