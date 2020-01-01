Zach Braff and Donald Faison using Scrubs podcast as 'love letter' to medical community

Former Scrubs co-stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison are using their new podcast to pay tribute to medical workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The two pals have reunited for the iHeartRadio venture, Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald, which premiered on Tuesday (31Mar20).

The actors will discuss their hit comedy, which ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010, on the podcast, while offering up a "love letter" to the medical community dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak all over the globe.

"Our core fans asked for this," Faison tells The Hollywood Reporter, "and this is really a love letter to them and it's a love letter to all the people on the front line right now. We were lucky enough to play fake doctors and really show the lighter side of working in the hospital. It's crazy that it comes at this time, but it's for our fans and all the people out there that are fighting the good fight right now."

Braff adds that he has been humbled by the reaction to the podcast on social media, as fans gush about what a great distraction it is during tough times.

"I don't normally read all the comments on my social media, because that can be a disaster, but I woke up this morning and it was just glowing love," Braff shares. "I wasn't expecting it. There's so much. The overall sense of it is, 'Oh, wow, I need a laugh right now. Thank you. Thanks for the distraction and thanks for the memories'. It's so warm."