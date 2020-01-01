NEWS Kourtney Kardashian 'taking a big step back' from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Newsdesk Share with :







The 40-year-old reality star's recent appearances on the programme have seen her clash with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West over their frustrations with her work ethic and she's now decided she will only appear on the show when there's something particularly "interesting" or exciting happening.



She said: "I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow.



"I think just now when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that."



The sisters regularly live tweet along with the episodes but ahead of Thursday's (02.04.20) episode, Kourtney - who has kids Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with ex-partner Scott Disick - warned she wouldn't be participating.



But the Poosh founder defended her work ethic and insisted raising her children is "a job" in itself.



She posted: "I won't be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I'm spending time with my kids while they are on spring break.



"I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well.



"In fact, it's the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I've decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. I don't judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well. With love, Kourt.(sic)"



During Thursday's 'KUWTK' Kourtney confided in Malika and Khadijah Haqq and admitted she no longer enjoyed filming the show.



She said: "I was anxious about filming this season. It doesn't make me happy. I don't want to miss out on time with my kids. It's not worth it."



She also joined Kim and her family on a trip to Armenia because it wasn't as "low-key" as she'd wanted and resented the paparazzi attention.



She said: "I don't know why I'm so miserable here. I don't like being a celebrity."