A Quiet Place Part II gets new release date

A Quiet Place Part II is now scheduled to hit cinemas on 4 September.

Due to social distancing measures imposed during the coronavirus crisis, cinemas have been forced to temporarily close, and studios have had to reshuffle release dates as a result.

A Quiet Place Part II, the much-anticipated sequel to 2018's A Quiet Place, was originally due to be released on 20 March, but its release was indefinitely postponed as the outbreak escalated.

However, Paramount Pictures executives announced a new release date on Thursday. The new 4 September release date, timed for America's Labor Day weekend, suggests the studio is optimistic that movie theatres will be reopened by then.

John Krasinski, director of the horror thriller, broke the news to fans in an Instagram post the week before the film's original release date.

"One of the things I am most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world, now is clearly not the right time to do that," he wrote. "I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date!"

Paramount executives also made a statement on a Quiet Place II's delay, which read: "We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace."

A Quiet Place Part II also stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmons, Noah Jupe, and new addition Cillian Murphy.