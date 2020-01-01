Top Gun: Maverick release postponed until December

Tom Cruise has announced that the release of his blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick has been delayed by six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The action sequel, also starring Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Val Kilmer, was due to hit cinemas on 24 June, but has now been postponed until 23 December, as cinema chains around the world remain closed amid the global pandemic.

"I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone," Cruise, who is reprising his role from the 1986 original, wrote on Instagram and Twitter, alongside a still from the movie of his character Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell flying a fighter jet.

To accommodate the change in the schedule, Paramount Pictures executives have also moved the Chris Pratt sci-fi movie, The Tomorrow War, to an as-yet-unspecified date.

Top Gun: Maverick is now going up against the live-action/animated movie Tom & Jerry, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Michael Pena, World War II drama The Nightingale, featuring Dakota and Elle Fanning, and DreamWorks Animation sequel The Croods 2.

And it's not the only movie with a new release date. Paramount Pictures' horror A Quiet Place Part II, which was originally expected to hit cinemas on 20 March, will now open on 4 September.

John Krasinski's follow-up to 2018's A Quiet Place was pulled from schedules amid the growing Covid-19 pandemic, along with films such as No Time To Die, Wonder Woman 1984, Fast and Furious 9, and Black Widow.

Production has also been halted on films including The Batman, the third Fantastic Beasts film, and Uncharted.