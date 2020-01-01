Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer officially onboard for Call Me by Your Name sequel

Director Luca Guadagnino has confirmed Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer will return for the Call Me by Your Name sequel.

The 2017 drama, which followed the blossoming romantic relationship between a teenage boy named Elio and an American scholar who visits his family's home in Italy, launched the career of Chalamet, who went on to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Both lead stars have expressed an interest in reprising their roles for a sequel, as the latter half of Andre Aciman's novel of the same name, on which the film is based, catches up with the characters 15 years later.

Now, in an interview with La Republica, Guadagnino has confirmed both actors will return for the follow-up alongside Michael Stuhlbarg as Elio's father and Esther Garrel as Elio's girlfriend.

"I was going to America to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don't want to mention, to talk about the second part," Guadagnino said about his plans before the lockdown came into effect. "Unfortunately, everything is cancelled. Of course, it's a great pleasure to work with Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stulhbarg, Esther Garrel, and the other actors. They will all be there in the new film."

With his comment, he also revealed that James Ivory, who won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for his work, would be not involved in the project.

In an interview in November 2018, Ivory made it clear that he didn't think a sequel was a good idea.

"I wouldn't want to be involved. I can't imagine having to make Timothee Chalamet look 45. I mean, that would be horrendous and so fake looking if that's what they are going to do!" he told Thefilmstage.com. "But any case, Andre Aciman just laughed at the idea to me. He said it was not a good idea."