NEWS Sarah Hyland disappointed by Modern Family character's final storyline Newsdesk Share with :







Sarah Hyland was disappointed with the way Modern Family ended for her character.



The actress starred as Haley Dunphy in the hit TV show from its start in 2009 until its final episode, which will air on 8 April.



But while fans are desperately waiting to see how the programme draws to a close, in a new interview for U.S. Cosmopolitan magazine, Sarah explained that she was left somewhat deflated when she saw how it finished for her onscreen alter ego.



Noting that she wished she could have seen Haley "own her bada*sery (sic) in the fashion world - becoming a bada*s stylist or brand mogul or anything like that," the star then reflected that it would have been equally exciting to see her become a working mother after welcoming twins.



"There are so many amazing mothers who are also hard workers and excel at their jobs and kill it every day in both aspects," the 29-year-old added. "That would have been a really cool thing to see, especially from someone like Haley."