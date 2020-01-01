NEWS Vinnie Jones is set to release a memoir to 'honour' his late wife Newsdesk Share with :







The 55-year-old actor was devastated when his spouse Tanya - who he was married to for 25 years - died of cancer last July but he hopes 'Lost Without You' will help other people through their grief as he knows that's what his wife would have wanted him to do.



Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV Column, he said: "I have written this to honour the life of my extraordinary late wife, Tanya, and to help people going through grief find a way forward.



"She would have wanted us to help others because she was always trying to help people. I'm very proud to have written this book, and I hope it honours who Tanya was and gives comfort to readers who have lost someone."

The book will be released in September.



The 'Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' actor previously admitted he still speaks to his late wife every day.

He said: "I talk to her all of the time. Constantly, every day.



"We have a little chat when I'm making my bed. This morning I went 'there you go babe, look' and it wasn't my best bed making, so I re-did it."



Vinnie explained he sold the family home in Los Angeles where Tanya died because it was too upsetting for him to remain there but he bought the house next door and now lives there with his late wife's daughter Kayley, while their son Aaron, 28, is working in Ireland.



The former footballer has also admitted he can't imagine falling in love ever again.



He said: "She was the light of my life. I will never be with anyone else."



Speaking about the prospect of finding love with someone else, Vinnie - who married Tanya in 1994 - added: "She wouldn't give me her blessing to meet someone else - I just know her.



"I can't see it happening, I might have friends or whatever, I would be astonished if that happens. I think I've only got a little way to go until I'm with her, in the spectrum of the universe.