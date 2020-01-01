Dan Scanlon thrilled Onward is entertaining families at home

Onward director Dan Scanlon is thrilled that his film is giving families "a little moment of joy" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Disney/Pixar movie follows the story of two elf brothers, voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, who go on a magical quest to try and fix a spell so they can bring their late father back to life for 24 hours.

It was released in March, just before cinema chains across the world began closing as the Covid-19 virus spread, forcing people to practice social distancing and stay at home amid government-enforced lockdowns.

Disney bosses decided to release Onward on digital at-home video services early, just two weeks after the start of its theatrical run, and it became available to watch on the company's streaming service Disney+ on Friday.

While the animation's box office takings were hugely affected by the early pull from cinemas, director Scanlon is just relieved that audiences are able to enjoy his movie from the comfort of their homes during the global pandemic.

"Clearly, the right thing to do is for everyone to stay in and be safe and take care of themselves," he told CinemaBlend. "That said, it's pretty great that folks are getting to see it online and that people are getting to have a little moment of joy, hopefully, or a little distraction with the film.

"And it's been really wonderful to hear on social media, how much they enjoyed the film, how much they enjoyed getting to watch it with their family. And that it did bring them some joy during this time."

Films including The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Emma, which were all showing in cinemas when they closed, were also released on digital services early.