Shazam! director makes short horror movie while in self-isolation

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg has made a short horror film while in self-isolation at home.

The filmmaker has made full use of his free time while confined at home with his wife and creative partner, Lotta Losten, and returned to his horror roots this week to make the three-minute piece titled Shadowed, which follows a woman who is terrorised by a series of increasingly menacing shadows after the lights in her home go out.

"Made a new three-minute horror short, 'Shadowed', together with @lottalosten because what else are we going to do while stuck indoors," tweeted Sandberg on Thursday, followed by links to the video on YouTube and Vimeo.

Fans asked on social media how he achieved the creepy shadow effects with limited resources, and the Swedish director promised to make a behind-the-scenes video explaining his techniques.

In the YouTube video description, he described the short, which is set in a bedroom and the nearby hallway, as "sort of a companion piece to our short Lights Out. Watch loud in the dark."

Sandberg began his filmmaking career with horror shorts, usually featuring Losten, and got his big break in Hollywood when their 2013 short Lights Out was expanded into a feature-length studio horror film in 2016. He then went on to make Annabelle: Creation and superhero comedy Shazam!

He is currently working on the script for a sequel to Shazam!, which starred Zachary Levi, and had planned to begin filming this year, but he's unsure if this will come to fruition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Who knows how long this will go on? I mean, it feels like every movie gets delayed now, so we'll see what happens with Shazam!" he recently told Comicbook.com. "But so far, I've been working on the script. We can still do that, so that's being done and then, yeah, we'll just see in a couple of months how it looks, you know?"

Shazam! 2 is currently set for release in April 2022.