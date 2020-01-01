Will Smith to launch self-isolation Snapchat series

Will Smith has teamed up with Snapchat to document his family and others' time in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new 12-episode series, Will From Home, launched on Snapchat on Friday and will feature the Independence Day star hanging out in his garage and home talking to his family, stars like Tyra Banks, as well as members of the public who are also staying home due to social distancing measures.

Snapchat's head of original content, Sean Mills, told The Hollywood Reporter that Will had the idea for the show as he felt creatively frustrated while cooped up inside like many other Americans.

"Will was feeling a lot of pent up creative energy and was excited to do something with it in a new and different way," he said.

The actor/rapper has previously made content for several online platforms including YouTube and Instagram, and also starred in Will Smith's Bucket List for Facebook. He will next be producing stand-up comedy show This Joka for Quibi, which will feature stand-up shows from on-the-rise comedians and interviews.

Will From Home will air on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.