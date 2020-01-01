Kourtney Kardashian: 'Raising children is a job!'

Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at allegations surrounding her work ethic in a series of tweets on Thursday night.

The reality TV star hit back at critics as she and sister Kim Kardashian butted heads over long-simmering tensions about the Poosh creator's boundaries when it comes to filming their show.

During Sunday's season 18 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim accused her sister of not having a strong work ethic, leading to a physical altercation which the KKW Beauty mogul later described as "pretty intense".

Taking to Twitter, Kourtney, who is mum to daughter Penelope, seven, and sons Mason, 10, and Reign, five, with ex Scott Disick, wrote: "I won't be live-tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I'm spending time with my kids while they are on spring break."

"I realise that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well," the 40-year-old continued. "In fact, it's the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I've decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. I don't judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well."

Ahead of the season premiere, Kourtney's mum Kris Jenner said her daughter was "frustrated and felt under-appreciated", but confirmed she would be returning to filming the family's programme after stepping back for a while.