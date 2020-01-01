NEWS Kendall Jenner: 'Kourtney Kardashian's still not over Scott Disick split' Newsdesk Share with :







Kourtney Kardashian still hasn't dealt with her split from ex Scott Disick, according to her half-sister Kendall Jenner.



During Sunday's season 18 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian accused her sister Kourtney of not having a strong work ethic, leading to a physical altercation between her and Kourtney, which the KKW Beauty mogul later described as "pretty intense".



Reflecting on the incident during a chat with sister Khloe, Kendall questioned Kourtney's self-awareness, saying: "She can't sit back and be like, 'Alright, I was wrong,' or like, 'All right, f**k, I f**ked up.' She can't do that."



Referring to her 2017 split from Scott, the model claimed that their breakup had more of an impact on her than most people realise.



"I know how this happened," she said. "Honestly, I think starting with their breakup... I'm just saying, I think that situation might have mentally f**ked her. And I don't think she dealt with it."



Speaking during a confessional interview, Scott seemed to agree, explaining: "A lot of people feel like she's being rude, but I know she means well and you've just got to see that through her (eyes), and it's kind of hard sometimes... But I do know that she wants to be on good terms with everybody. It just doesn't always come out that way."



Kourtney and Scott called time on their romance in 2017, after eleven years together. They share daughter Penelope, seven, and sons Mason, 10, and Reign, five. He is now dating Sofia Richie.