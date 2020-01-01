NEWS Hilaria Baldwin says social distancing with four young children has been 'hard' Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Mom Brain’ podcast co-host has four children - Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 22 months - with her husband Alec Baldwin, and has said keeping the brood indoors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic isn’t an easy task, especially as they are too young to understand what’s happening.



She said: “One of the hardest has just been to put on the brakes for the kids.



“Like, ‘Nope, you’re not going to school. Yes, Mommy is going to home-school you.’ And I don’t know how, but I’m figuring it out! It’s been, ‘No, you’re not going to your gymnastics classes,’ and, ‘You’re not going to your dance classes,’ and, ‘We’re not having playdates.’



“All of a sudden, we are in a very different routine. And finding that routine was difficult, also, because it was ever-changing at the beginning. It was like, ‘How serious is this?’ ”



And although the shift into life at home hasn’t been easy, the 36-year-old health and wellness expert says the outcome is “wonderful”, as she loves spending time with her family.



She added: “[We’ve been] creating a new routine of, ‘We’re gonna be cooking at home every single day, and we’re gonna be spending lots of time together.’ And it’s wonderful because spending time with family is so precious, but at the same time it is a lot and it’s a big shift.”



Whilst Hilaria and Alec find the situation “frustrating”, their daughter Carmen is less annoyed about being stuck indoors.



Hilaria told People magazine: “Alec and I were complaining about it a week or so ago and Carmen was asking about it and I said, ‘Carmen, nobody wants to be doing this right now. It’s frustrating for us all to have to stop our normal lives.’ And she’s like, ‘I don’t know what you guys are talking about, I love this. I love spending time with you. All I want to do is spend time with Mommy and Daddy and my brothers.’



“And it kind of stopped us in our tracks and our mouths were open and we were like, ‘Okay, let’s go with that mentality, because that sounds so much better than complaining, which is what we’ve been doing!’ ”