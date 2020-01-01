NEWS Maya Jama is 'happy' with where she is in life Newsdesk Share with :







The 25-year-old television and radio presenter has revealed she's learning how to "love" herself, and hit out at the idea that society tells people to accept themselves, but only if they conform to beauty standards.



Speaking to Rollacoaster magazine, she said: When someone loves themselves, and seems fully open and accepting with themselves, people don't like to see it.



"Constantly, society is pushing the message of, 'Love yourself! But, actually, not like that. Do it differently'.

"I think, now, I'm pretty sure I love myself, and I'm happy with where I am."



Maya - who previously dated grime star Stormzy for four years before their split in August - spoke about pressures in society last month, when she said social media is a "blessing and a curse".



She explained: "I wouldn't have half my jobs if it wasn't for social media, but then everything you do is under a massive microscope. It's not natural to hear so many other people's opinions about yourself."



The presenter also bemoaned her aggressive work schedule at the start of her career, saying she didn't feel able to take any time off.



She added: "There's a mentality of no days off.



"I didn't take a holiday for the first two-and-a-half or three years [of my career] because I was scared I was going to miss out on a job; and that could be my big break.



"Now I feel fortunate that I can take time off but there are probably people just starting out who are in the same state of mind."



Meanwhile, the beauty previously revealed she used to feel "embarrassed" about her upbringing.



The presenter was raised on a council estate in Bristol, South West England, and during her younger years, Maya felt reluctant to acknowledge her modest upbringing.



She shared: "I used to be so shy or embarrassed for anyone to find out if I came out from a council house, or if my dad's been to jail ... and actually that's what makes me different."



Now, Maya is keen to encourage young people to be open and honest about their own upbringings.



She said: "I want people to know [those things], so that if there are other people that are in the same situation I was in, they can be like ... 'I thought there was no way I'd be able to do that, but she's done it.'"