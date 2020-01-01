NEWS Ana de Armas and boyfriend Ben Affleck very 'happy' being quarantined together Newsdesk Share with :







The new couple are isolating together in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic and they having been having a wonderful time getting to know one another better.



A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Ana and Ben are so in love and they are just enjoying the moment and are quarantined together and happy.



Ana, 31, and Ben, 47, went public with their romance in March when they vacationed together in the actress' native Cuba and Costa Rica.



The 'Knives Out' star has been blown away at how "supportive" former Batman actor Ben has been during their time together.



The source explained: "Ben is very supportive of Ana and tells her how amazing she is. Ana's friends are constantly telling her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he is so charming, cool and fun. They're so happy for her."



Ben was previously married to Jennifer Garner, with who he has three children, daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, eight.



The 'Good Will Hunting' star is keen for Ana to meet his kids but only after Jennifer, 47, agrees and they have planned it together.



The source said: "[He] said he would work with Jennifer to prepare the kids for meeting [Ana].



"Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him. She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship."