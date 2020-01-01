NEWS Jane Fonda is bringing her famous 80s workout routine to raise money for Greenpeace Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Grace and Frankie' star usually heads to rallies every Friday to raise awareness and fight against climate change, but with the social distancing rules in place amidst the coronavirus pandemic, she has turned to Tik Tok to raise money for the climate charity.



She captioned the video: "Hello Tik Tok! I'm bringing back the Jane Fonda Workout to fight the climate crisis. Join #firedrillfriday 4/3 @ 11AMPT #happyathome #indoorworkout. (sic)"



Whilst she added on Instagram: "Join me for a Virtual @firedrillfriday !!! Join our virtual #FireDrillFriday this Friday at 11am PT / 2pm ET to to keep the pressure on politicians to adopt a #GreenNewDeal, end new fossil fuels, and enact a just transition to a renewable economy that protects workers and communities. Let's tackle the climate crisis while we #StayHome. @greenpeaceusa @janefonda (sic)"



Meanwhile, Jane previously revealed she wants to use her "incredible potential platform" to speak out on causes she "believes in".



The 82-year-old actress said: "When you're famous, you have this incredible potential platform, but how do you use it? I have to put myself on the line. I'm white and I'm famous and I think orders came down from the attorney general to handle me with kid gloves."



And she recently said the "climate crisis" is "hanging over every single aspect" of people's lives, and is much bigger than people understand.



When asked about her activism, she added: "I think it's important to understand that the climate crisis isn't like, well that's one issue you could work on. You could work on women's empowerment. That's another issue. You could work on anti war stuff. Hanging over every single aspect of our lives is this umbrella, which is the climate crisis. It's going to impact everything and it impacts the question of war. It impacts the question of women's empowerment. It impacts everything."