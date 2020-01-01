NEWS Taraji P. Henson planning 'backyard wedding' as Covid-19 throws plans into chaos Newsdesk Share with :







Taraji P. Henson might throw her wedding in her backyard after the coronavirus pandemic threw her plans into chaos.



The 49-year-old actress wedding with fiance Kelvin Hayden had initially been set for Saturday, but was pushed back to June for fear of bad weather.



However, now that the Covid-19 virus is leading to the cancellation of weddings all around the world - due to the rules in many countries that there be a maximum of five guests at any ceremony - she's considering alternative arrangements.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Empire star said: “Well, everything, it's halted. It was supposed to be June, but it's complicated with corona



“Corona has everything (up in the air) because now you're talking about a date that you had planned that you might not be able (to stick to). It's a mess. It's a mess, so it might be in the backyard.



“It's probably going to be a backyard wedding,” she reiterated. “It would break my mother’s heart, (after) all these years, she had been wanting to see me get married and (now) it’s got to be virtually?”



The star previously told U.S. TV show Extra that both she and Kelvin have elderly relatives to take into consideration when thinking about when to reschedule their wedding for.



"Our grandparents, my grandmother is about to turn 96, his is 86, how do we get them to the wedding now? Now, we are concerned, just trying to figure out the safest and best way," she said.