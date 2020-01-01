Mark Wahlberg: ‘I don’t want to do any singing or dancing on film’

Mark Wahlberg feels “ridiculous” whenever he has to sing or dance in a film.

The Deepwater Horizon actor is known for action movies such as Patriots Day and Lone Survivor as well as comedies like Ted and the Daddy’s Home films.

But when asked in a recent interview what other genres he’d like to pursue, the 48-year-old admitted he would be interested in a romantic comedy as long as there was no singing and dancing involved.

“I’d be into it! But nothing with singing and dancing in it. I’m not doing a musical,” he told The Observer. “I’ve had to sing and dance more than I’ve wanted to… in films. And it’s my least favourite thing to do. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m not really self-conscious and I’m not scared to look vulnerable, or risk looking ridiculous, but I don’t know… I feel ridiculous when I’m dancing and singing.”

Wahlberg, who used to lead hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, has previously had to sing and dance in Ted, perform in a dance-off in Daddy’s Home, and portray a tribute band singer in the musical comedy Rock Star back in 2001.

Elsewhere in the interview, the star discussed his new role in Netflix action movie Spenser Confidential and revealed how he and director Peter Berg tried to dial back on the jokes.

“At one point, Pete was trying to push the humour, and then we pulled it back a little bit, I think. I think you can get into some trouble, trying too hard for comedy – it’s just a fine line,” the 48-year-old shared.

Wahlberg also revealed that he reads through his script “three to four times a day” so he can keep on top of “where we are, continuity-wise. I like to know what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.”

Spenser Confidential is streaming on Netflix now.