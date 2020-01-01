NEWS Matt Lucas’ Thank You Baked Potato charity single heading for Top 10 Newsdesk Share with :







The new Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Drake’s new single Toosie Slide is off to a strong start and is on course to claim the highest new entry on this week’s Official Singles Chart, currently at Number 3. Drake is challenging The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, which is still at the top.



Matt Lucas’ Thank You Baked Potato – a viral hit he has now released for charity – starts at Number 5. Money raised from the single, available to download for 99p, goes to Feed NHS, which aims to get hot meals to NHS staff and critical care workers across the country during the coronavirus crisis. The charity was set up by Matt along with Damien Lewis and Helen McCrory.



Powfu’s Death Bead ft. Beabadoobee – the latest viral hit from TikTok - is challenging for this week’s Top 10, currently up three places to Number 11.



Following the death of soul legend Bill Withers on Friday, three of his classic tracks could re-enter this week’s Official Singles Chart: Lean On Me is at 16, Ain’t No Sunshine is at 18, and Lovely Day is at 26.