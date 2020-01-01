NEWS Chris Hemsworth teaching kids to meditate amid stressful Covid-19 shutdown Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Hemsworth is offering guided meditation to help kids with stress and anxiety during the coronavirus lockdown.



The 36-year-old Avengers: Endgame actor and father-of-three announced his new project in association with his fitness and wellness app Centr - which he recently made free amid the public health crisis.



“If you find yourself in a situation like myself, like a lot of people, where you’re having to homeschool your kids and you’re failing miserably — ’cause it’s not an easy task, it’s a very, very difficult job, teaching, and I have a boundless, unlimited respect for teachers, globally, universally, and I thank them for that — if you are having this job, a friend of mine suggested doing these guided meditations with them,” he said in an Instagram video.



“And I thought, it’s not gonna work,” Chris explained. “My kids are allergic to sitting still. But to my surprise, they actually did. And it calmed them down, ’cause kids ,you know, have anxiety and stress, all of that, like us, probably more so because they don’t understand it and it’s difficult for us to explain to them. But these guided meditations that my friend suggested doing actually was really beneficial.



"So what we’re doing with centr.com is I’m gonna narrate a few meditations, children-specific meditations — sleep visualisations, positive thoughts, that kind of thing — and you may get something from it.”



Chris, who shares daughter India, seven, and six-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky, will be posting the videos on his Centr website, and a six-week free trial is available until Sunday.