Jessica Chastain and Steven Spielberg feed frontline Covid-19 healthcare workers

Jessica Chastain and Steven Spielberg have gifted food to healthcare workers on the front line of the coronavirus battle.

The Zero Dark Thirty actress sent snack boxes to emergency room and intensive care unit staff treating patients with Covid-19 at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, stuffing the care packages with cupcakes, cookies, caramel corn, protein bars and peanuts.

"Thank you for being the Superhero we need right now," Jessica wrote in personal notes stuffed into each box. "I hope this little nourishment will remind you that there are millions out there grateful for what you do. I know I am. With love, Jessica Chastain."

Oscar-winning director Spielberg has also fed medical staff, donating an Indian food lunch and barbecue dinner to doctors, nurses and workers at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, a hospital located near the offices of his Amblin Entertainment production company.

Spielberg also included a kind card, thanking the "frontline ER heroes" for all their hard work.

Steven and Jessica are the latest celebrities to donate food to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with Oprah Winfrey donating $10 million (£8 million) to various Covid-19 efforts, including to America's Food Fund charity.