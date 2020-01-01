NEWS Jennifer Aniston surprises quarantined nurse with $10,000 gift Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Aniston has surprised a nurse quarantined by Covid-19 by handing her a $10,000 (£8,000) gift card for food delivery service Postmates.



The Friends actress checked in on Kimball Fairbanks, a cardiovascular nurse from St. George, Utah, online for a segment on Jimmy Kimmel's at-home show on Thursday, gifting the healthcare worker the free meals in a surprise gesture.



"Hi, honey, it's so good to meet you," Jennifer told the nurse. "I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you're doing. I don't even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing, putting your health at risk and all of that. You're just phenomenal."



Bosses at Postmates have also provided gift cards to Fairbanks' colleagues at the hospital.



Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer opened up on her life during lockdown, and confessed she's enjoying being at home.



“I’m a born agoraphobe,” she said. “This is kind of a dream – not a dream, it’s obviously a nightmare. But, for me personally, it’s not been that much of a challenge.



“Doing dishes is now my new favourite, favourite thing in the world, because not only are you doing your dishes but you’re washing your hands,” she added.



The 51-year-old had been scheduled to appear in a highly-anticipated Friends reunion special, alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, for U.S. network HBO Max, but the Covid-19 pandemic caused production to be halted.