Orlando Bloom urges people to stay home to help NHS as he thanks doctors and nurses for saving his life

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star - who hails from Canterbury, UK - recalled how his life was saved by the UK's National Health Service over two decades ago as he urged people to stay home to protect the country amidst the coronavirus.



Alongside a blue heart emoji, he wrote on Instagram: "The NHS saved my life when I was 20 after I fell from a 3rd floor window and broke my back.



"Having lived in the US for nearly 20 years now it’s one of the public services from home I’ll always respect the most (sic)"



Orlando was filming 'Carnival Row' last month, when producers decided to pull the plug on filming as a "precautionary measure" because of COVID-19. He has now returned home "safely" after production was suspended on his show due to coronavirus.



Taking to his Instagram stories at the time, he shared: "Hey guys, thank you all for your concern. Just to be clear, our production of Carnival Row season 2 was suspended by Legendary and Amazon Prime Video as a wise precautionary measure due to the events unfolding globally regarding COVID-19. There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 on our set or on our production. I feel very grateful to have arrived safely home to my family. Be safe and wash your hands!"



Orlando - whose fiancee Katy Perry is expecting a baby girl - previously revealed he was heading to the US to be "quarantined", after leaving Prague, where they were filming.



He said: "It's farewell from us as we're going home to be quarantined ... We're coming home to the States, at least I'm coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine. Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe. A few weeks, we'll beat this bad boy."