Kiefer Sutherland's actress mum dead at 86

Kiefer Sutherland's actress and activist mother has died, aged 86.



Shirley Douglas died from pneumonia complications on Sunday (05Apr20), and her son took to Twitter hours later to share the sad news with fans, insisting that her death was not related to the coronavirus pandemic.



"Early this morning my mother, Shirley Douglas, passed away due to complications surrounding pneumonia (not related to COVID19)," Kiefer wrote. "My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life. Sadly she had been battling for her health for quite some time and we, as a family, knew this day was coming."



He added: "To any families who have lost loved ones unexpectedly to the Coronavirus, my heart breaks to you (sic). Please stay safe."



Douglas, the daughter of former Saskatchewan leader Tommy Douglas, was born in 1934 in Canada and her acting career began in the mid-1950s. Her credits included Dead Ringers, 1962 movie classic Lolita and Wind at My Back.

She was awarded the OC (Officer of the Order of Canada) in 2002 for her services to the Performing Arts in Canada and she also has a star on Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto.



She was married to Kiefer's father, Donald Sutherland, from 1966 to 1971. She never remarried.