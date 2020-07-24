Niki Caro confirms new release date for live-action Mulan

Director Niki Caro is looking forward to releasing Mulan in July.

The remake of the 1998 animation was originally scheduled to hit cinemas from 27 March, but has suffered from delays as theatres temporarily close due to strict social distancing measures made necessary by the coronavirus crisis.

Studio bosses have reacted to the theatre shutdowns by reshuffling release dates, with Mulan just one of many titles affected.

Taking to Instagram last week, Caro shared that her new film would now be unveiled on 24 July.

"The words Loyal, Brave, and True have never meant more to me than they do in this time, and I am very moved today to be able to announce that the new release date for our movie is July 24 2020," she wrote.

However, Mulan's newly instated date is perceived as optimistic by some. Given many films slated to be released in May and June have been pushed back to September or later, a July release of any film could be unlikely.

Continuing her comment, Caro suggested the film will only screen once public health permits: "Once it is again safe to gather, to sit in a movie theatre together and share the experience of a great story, we will be there. And we can't wait to share Mulan's journey with you all. Worldwide. On big screens."

In the interim, Caro has been posting her "behind-the-scenes of Mulan" diary on her social media pages, recapping the "the glorious, and sometimes daunting experience of making the movie."

The film stars Liu Yifei as its title character, as well as Donnie Yen, Jet Li, and Jason Scott Lee.