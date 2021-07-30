Dwayne Johnson confident Jungle Cruise will be worth long release delay

Dwayne Johnson is confident July 2021 is the perfect time to release Jungle Cruise.

Executives at Disney announced last week that the upcoming action-adventure flick would be unveiled on 30 July 2021 in the U.S. - a full year after its intended debut of 24 July 2020 - amongst a host of other titles postponed by the coronavirus crisis.

Social distancing measures have forced cinemas to temporarily shut down, and studios are holding back new films until audiences may safely gather to view them.

In light of the news, Johnson, who stars in the film alongside Emily Blunt, elaborated on the delay to his Instagram followers and commented: "I feel great and bullish about this date as it gives us time for Disney to be fully operational in all their businesses - theme parks, hotels, cruise ships, but more importantly, it gives the world time to bounce back to living confidently."

The star's comment indicates Disney bosses see the appeal of Jungle Cruise reaching beyond theatres, hinting the studio will heavily cross-promote Jungle Cruise throughout its empire. This would be a natural move given the movie takes its premise from an already established theme park ride.

And speaking in a video uploaded to Instagram, Johnson remained focused on the global pandemic and the health and safety of all Disney employees and said it was important all concerned had "emotional confidence" in returning to work.

"Emotional confidence allows us to get our kids back to school feeling good about that, allows us to get back to work feeling good about that, allows our Disney employees our Disney team members to get back to work, too, and spread that joy and happiness as they love doing and are so proud to do," the 47-year-old added.