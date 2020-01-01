NEWS Aliens actor Jay Benedict dies after contracting coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







Aliens star Jay Benedict has died at the age of 68 after contracting coronavirus.



The American actor, who also appeared in The Dark Knight Rises, passed away on Saturday, according to a statement posted on his official website.



"It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay’s death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a Covid-19 infection," the statement read.



Benedict played Russ Jordan in Aliens, a character who only appeared in a significant role in the Special Edition release of the film, but was a well known face on British TV, having had parts in shows including the soap opera Emmerdale, and the mystery drama Jonathan Creek.



His best known role, however, came as John Kieffer, a U.S. Army officer and friend of Michael Kitchen's Chief Superintendent Christopher Foyle in two episodes of the ITV period drama Foyle’s War.



Benedict was married to actress Phoebe Scholfield, with whom he had two sons, and together they ran Sync or Swim, a company providing post-production Automated Dialogue Replacement services to film and TV productions, including Downton Abbey. He also had a daughter from a previous marriage.



After news of his death, several British TV stars paid tribute to him on Twitter, with 'Allo 'Allo actress Vicki Michelle and Only Fools and Horses stalwart John Challis among those mourning his passing.