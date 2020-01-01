Ezra Miller criticised for appearing to 'choke' fan

Ezra Miller has been hit with criticism online after video emerged in which he appears to grab a female fan by the throat.

The footage shows the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor ask, "Did you want to fight?" to a smiling girl who seems to be jokingly preening herself for a squabble.

However, Ezra then appears to grab the fan by the throat and throw her to the ground next to a truck.

The star asks again, "Do you wanna fight?" as the girl's friend says, "Woah, bro bro bro," before the video cuts off.

"(Ezra) was showing her his 'scars' from all the fights he'd been in and she said I could beat you up," Reddit user groovylips, who filmed the video, explained alongside the post.

He also alleged that he pulled Ezra off his friend, and the star was "standing barefoot outside for at least 10 minutes while the bouncers waited for cops to pick him up."

It was also claimed that the 27-year-old was picked up by police officers after the incident.

While the actor has yet to comment on the incident, the hashtag #EzraMillerIsOverParty began trending on Twitter, as fans called for him to be "cancelled" following the alleged incident.