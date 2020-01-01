Toni Braxton's sister insists family reality show has not been axed

Toni Braxton's sister Traci has hit back at rumours the family's reality show Braxton Family Values has been axed.

It was reported in February that the programme had been canned due to a fall in ratings. However, in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Traci insisted the series will be returning for a seventh season.

"I haven’t received a letter from WeTV. The show is coming back, we were never cancelled," she said. "We are currently on hiatus from filming because of the shutdown due to coronavirus."

Traci also said she doesn't pay any attention to gossip about herself or her nearest and dearest, adding: "I don’t follow blogs. People like to make up stories and get things stirred up. I pay it no attention."

Her remarks came amid news that her sister Toni has delighted fans with the news that she's dropping her new single Do It on Tuesday.

The track is Toni's first for nearly two years, and a short clip released on her Twitter page suggests it's about one friend urging another not to take back a cheating man.