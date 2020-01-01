NEWS Liam Hemsworth turned to exercise to cope with Miley Cyrus split Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Hemsworth kept himself "balanced" after his split from ex-wife Miley Cyrus by throwing himself into an intense exercise regime.



The Australian actor and American singer announced their separation last August and finalised their divorce in January.



And although Miley's love life has been in the headlines due to a post-split fling with blogger Kaitlynn Carter and her romance with current beau Cody Simpson, Liam kept his head down by focusing on fitness.



"This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me," he told Australian Men's Health magazine.



The Hunger Games star had to take up running due to his role in the upcoming TV thriller, Most Dangerous Game, but has now ditched the activity as he "hated" long distance jogs.



Instead, during the lockdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Liam has been joining the likes of Jared Leto and Jake Gyllenhaal for workouts designed by Rise Movement fitness guru Jason Walsh.



"We do 60-minute workouts or more sometimes," the 30-year-old revealed. "It's just high intensity. A mixture of calisthenics, sled pulls, sled push and lots of free-weight stuff. But we don't stop for the 60 minutes. You're sweating and breathing hard, but also moving a lot of weight as well."



Meanwhile, Liam has also found love again and is now dating 23-year-old model Gabriella Brooks.