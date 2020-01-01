NEWS Evan Rachel Wood taking piano lessons during coronavirus lockdown Newsdesk Share with :







The 32-year-old actress - who has a six-year-old son with ex-husband Jamie Bell - has been taking advantage of having more time on her hands because of social distancing guidelines by taking up hobbies and tackling chores she hasn't got around to doing.



Asked how she's coping at home, she said: "All right. I'm more worried about people who are going to lose their houses and don't have healthcare and how we're going to recover from this just as a country with the economy and everything.



"But me, personally, I'm okay. You know I have a close family unit and have been homeschooling my kid and trying to just garden and take piano lessons and do all the things that I always put off that now we all have plenty of time to do and just keeping my spirits up."



The 'Westworld' star is thankful she's an "introvert" as she thinks it's been easier to adjust to the drastic changes to everyday life.



She told Deadline: "I think it's the extroverts that are really freaking out right now. Like me and my introvert friends are like 'we've been preparing for this our whole lives.' "



Evan hopes there is a "silver lining" with the pandemic in that people can "gather themselves" and figure out the changes they want to make to their own lives.



She said: "As terrifying as it is for a lot of people, and I'm definitely not downplaying that at all, you know, the silver lining is a lot of people have gotten to hit the reset button and gather themselves a bit, which is nice."