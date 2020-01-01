NEWS Carey Mulligan thinks there's no way anyone would turn a 'blind eye' to sexual misconduct in Hollywood any more Newsdesk Share with :







Carey Mulligan thinks there's no way anyone would turn a "blind eye" to sexual misconduct in Hollywood any more.



The 34-year-old actress believes the #MeToo movement has brought a lot of change and it would be seen as "wild" if something did happen on set.



She said: "The first concrete measure I saw was doing a play at the Royal Court called 'Girls & Boys' [in 2018].



"They gave us a document that was a code of conduct. It was funny because I was the only person in the play.

"But the director, the assistant director and writer, we all had to read and sign it.



"I had never had that in my career. If that had been going on when I started at 18, it would have felt different. Now, I really think it would be wild for something to happen on set. No one would turn a blind eye."



Carey - who has children Evelyn, four, and Wilfred, two, with husband Marcus Mumford - has the same group of female friends she's had since she was at school and they have grown closer over the years.



She told Net-a-Porter's digital magazine Porter: "My female friendships have become increasingly important - particularly the ones with friends I made when I was 14 at school. It's something about doing stages of life together and supporting each other.



"Every year, we do our birthdays together, because all our birthdays are within six days of one another. It's great."



The British actress can next be seen in Emerald Fennell's new movie 'Promising Young Woman' and was surprised to realise it was the first role she's had for some time where her character doesn't have children.



She said: "One part of 'Promising Young Woman' that really struck me was that, for the last couple of years, I have been playing moms. I was a mother in 'Mudbound', I had a 14-year-old in 'Wildlife'. And then I read this script where I am working in a coffee shop and have no dependents."



However, Carey insisted the project didn't make her nostalgic for her single days.



She said: "Noooo. In fact, every time we stepped into a new bar set, Emerald and I would both be like, 'God, we haven't been in a bar in a really long time'. And I'm very glad of that."



To see the full interview, read Porter or download the NET-A-PORTER app for iPhone, iPad and Android.