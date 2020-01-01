NEWS Hilaria Baldwin is expecting her fifth child Newsdesk Share with :







The 36-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday (06.04.20) to announce the happy news that her and Alec were going to become parents again, after suffering a devastating miscarriage in November.



She wrote on Instagram: "Sound up ... I'll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel ... Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you ... Here we go again (sic)"



Hilaria has been open about her miscarriage, and previously admitted she cried so much that her "eyes were nearly swollen shut" when she found out that her baby had died four months into her pregnancy last year.



She said: "Even though I'd had a miscarriage before, I don't think I could have fathomed how bad it could feel to have a miscarriage at 16 weeks. I had to go home and sleep with my dead baby inside of me. I felt sick, sour in my belly, and so devastated. I kept waking up and thinking it must have all been a very vivid bad dream. I cried so much that my eyes were nearly swollen shut. I didn't know the body could make so many tears. This was a pain that I had never experienced before, and it felt suffocating."



The brunette beauty shared both of her miscarriages with her Instagram followers almost immediately in the hope that it would help her with the healing process.



She explained: "This is your journey, your baby - you are the mother. You are the one suffering, so you get to make the rules. Ask yourself how you need to process. Maybe it's very publicly, as I've chosen to do, or maybe it's in a much more private way. Both are valid. However you process, do it with no shame and remember that you are not alone."