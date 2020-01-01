NEWS Florence Pugh marked her 'special person' Zach Braff's birthday with a special Instagram tribute Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Little Women' star paid tribute to her boyfriend as he celebrated his 45th birthday on social media.



Sharing a picture of him lying with his pet dog, she captioned the sweet photo: "Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey.



"April 6th and we’re celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle! (sic)"



Meanwhile, Florence previously hit back at criticism of the 20-year age gap between her and boyfriend Zach.



After Zach commented with a princess emoji on one of Florence's Instagram pictures, one person wrote: "you're 44 years old".

Florence was not impressed with the person trying to shade their relationship and she wrote back "And yet he got it".

Meanwhile, Florence - who has had a stellar year with 'Fighting With My Family', 'Midsommar', and 'Little Women' - previously revealed she had vowed never to work in Los Angeles again after being "ripped apart" when she was cast in a TV pilot called 'Studio City' alongside Heather Graham and Eric McCormack.



Reflecting on her debut experience working with director Carol Morely on 'The Falling', she said of 'Studio City': "I went from being on this little feature where women were praised for looking the way they were and not knowing or caring about our best angles. Suddenly everything I was, everything Carol loved me for - my looks, who I am as a person - was getting ripped apart. When you go out there [LA] as a baby-face, fresh thing who is eager to please, they will make you into whatever they need to make you sell, essentially. You need to know exactly what you are representing when you go into meetings so if someone says, 'That's really cool you don't pluck your eyebrows', that you don't f***ing, like, die and whimper. 'No I don't want you to cut my hair. No I don't want you to wax my upper lip. I have a face and hair grows out of it. Please leave me alone.'"