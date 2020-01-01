Kelly Clarkson hosting TV talk show from Montana retreat

Kelly Clarkson is returning to daytime TV to host The Kelly Clarkson Show from her Montana getaway.

The singer launched her remote shows on Monday (06Apr20) after spending much of last week introducing re-runs by showing off her winter retreat in a series of FaceTime videos.

The Since U Been Gone singer and her husband and manager Brandon Blackstock took off for Montana with their kids as soon as the U.S. government's coronavirus self-isolation policies were announced last month (Mar20).

"It's nice to get into nature," she said in one video. "As a society, we don't do it enough. We're always working constantly, so it's nice to just come out here and sit by the stream and hear the water flowing and be around all the trees."

Clarkson, who will eventually conduct interviews with a stream of celebrity guests online, introduced a new show on Monday, which was filmed "weeks ago" before the lockdown. It featured Friends star Matt LeBlanc and actress Bellamy Young.

Introducing clips from her snowy ranch home, Kelly told viewers, "I just want to remind you all we shot this show weeks ago before social distancing was a thing and I want you to know that we fully support social distancing instructions (and) we hope you're doing your part to flatten the curve as well, and hopefully this show brings a little laughter and joy to your day."

Tuesday's show will feature Kelly's chat with Rita Wilson, filmed before the actress and singer jetted off to Australia with her husband, Tom Hanks. The couple tested positive for the coronavirus while they were Down Under and spent several weeks in quarantine in Queensland before returning to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Kelly joins hosts like Ellen DeGeneres and late night comedians Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, who have been keeping their shows going digitally in the wake of studio closures.

DeGeneres also returned to host her namesake daytime show on Monday.