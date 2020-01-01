J.K. Rowling 'fully recovered' from coronavirus symptoms

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has "fully recovered" after spending the past two weeks suffering from suspected coronavirus symptoms.

The writer went public with her secret health battle via Twitter on Monday (06Apr20), when she shared a YouTube video featuring recommended breathing techniques from a British doctor treating patients with COVID-19.

Rowling, who has not been medically tested for the disease, revealed she had been directed to perform the exercises by her husband, Dr. Neil Murray, and insists it proved vital in helping her bounce back from the illness.

"Please watch this doc (sic) from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms," she told her 14.5 million followers.

"For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice (sic). I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot."

Rowling was inundated with well wishes from fans, and she subsequently expressed her gratitude in a follow-up post.

"Thank you for your kind and lovely messages!" she wrote. "I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that's recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x".

The news emerges days after the author, 54, launched a Harry Potter at Home digital hub to keep kids entertained during the coronavirus lockdown. The new initiative (http://harrypotterathome.com) features magical craft videos, fun articles, quizzes, and puzzles drawing inspiration from her Harry Potter novels - and they are all available to young fans free of charge.