Alec Baldwin's wife pregnant again

Hilaria Baldwin is pregnant again, five months after suffering a miscarriage.

Movie star Alec Baldwin's wife took to Instagram on Monday (06Apr20) and posted video of her baring her baby bump as she held a wand to her stomach and listened to her baby's heartbeat.

"Sound up... I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," the 36-year-old yoga guru wrote. "Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again."

Hilaria, who is already a mum-of-four, lost a child in November, four months into her pregnancy. She was expecting a baby girl.

"We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months," she wrote on Instagram hours after learning she'd lost her unborn child. "We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be... I'm really devastated right now... I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don't know what else to say."

Hilaria also suffered a miscarriage in April, 2019.