Honor Blackman dies

Beloved British actress Honor Blackman has died at the age of 94.



The former Bond girl passed away "peacefully of natural causes" at her home in Sussex, England on Monday, her relatives have confirmed.



A family statement issued to The Guardian reads: "As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times."



Blackman shot to fame portraying Cathy Gale in the 1960s spy series The Avengers, and famously played Pussy Galore opposite Sean Connery's 007 in 1964's Goldfinger.



She was also known for her roles as the goddess Hera in Jason and the Argonauts, and as Julia Daggett in Shalako, as well as playing Laura West in 1990s sitcom The Upper Hand.



Her other screen credits include the movies So Long at the Fair, A Night to Remember, Something Big, and Bridget Jones's Diary, as well as appearances on TV series such as The Saint, Never the Twain, Doctor Who, Midsomer Murders, Hotel Babylon, Coronation Street, and Casualty.



Blackman also appeared in theatre productions of The Sound of Music, Cabaret, and My Fair Lady.



She was a two-time divorcee, and shared two children with her ex-husband, late actor Maurice Kaufmann, whom she divorced in 1975 after 14 years of marriage.